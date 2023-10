Started by the United Nations in 2012, International Day of the Girl focuses on girls rights and the issues that impact girls. Some examples of this include child marriage, challenges to getting education, and more.

Locally, Maison Interlude House is hosting Day of the Girl at Centre Charles Emile Claude, with free activities for girls from 8 to 17 years old. Register here: https://www.minterludeh.ca/en/events/