International Tea Day

May 21, 2023 — Changed at 11 h 21 min on May 17, 2023
Reading time: 30 s
Seaway News
Comment count:
International Tea Day

Every year on May 21st, International Tea Day promotes ways to sustain the production and consumption of tea.

You might be surprised to know that tea (not coffee) is the preferred beverage of choice for millions of people in the world. The global per capita consumption of tea is 35.2 litres. Every second, people consume 25,000 cups of tea. This equals 2.16 billion cups of tea per day.

As the world population increases, so will the number of tea drinkers. Tea is especially popular in India and China. These two countries account for 37% of the world’s total population.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

World Bee Day
Living

World Bee Day

World Bee Day is celebrated on May 20 each year. The purpose of the international day is to acknowledge the role of bees and other pollinators for the ecosystem. Every…

National Pizza Party Day
Living

National Pizza Party Day

Each year on May 19, millions of pizza lovers across the nation join in extolling the qualities of pizza on National Pizza Party Day. Since pizza is one of our favourite…