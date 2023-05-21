Every year on May 21st, International Tea Day promotes ways to sustain the production and consumption of tea.

You might be surprised to know that tea (not coffee) is the preferred beverage of choice for millions of people in the world. The global per capita consumption of tea is 35.2 litres. Every second, people consume 25,000 cups of tea. This equals 2.16 billion cups of tea per day.

As the world population increases, so will the number of tea drinkers. Tea is especially popular in India and China. These two countries account for 37% of the world’s total population.