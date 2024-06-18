Keep your screens at eye level! Find out more about text neck syndrome

Spending several hours every day leaning your head over a screen, such as a tablet or smartphone, is bad for your health. This common habit places a significant amount of strain on the neck. Lowering your head and stretching it forward to look at your device creates tension and pressure on your spine, which can lead to text neck syndrome.

When you tilt your head forward, the weight that your spine must bear increases. For example, when your head is upright, the weight on your neck is around 4,5 kilograms. However, when you tilt your head forward at an angle of 45 degrees or more, the weight increases to over 23 kilograms.

Symptoms

Over time, a host of problems can arise, including the following:

• Osteoarthritis

• Torticollis

• Headaches

• Numbness

• Herniated discs

• Pain in the wrists, neck and shoulders

• Difficulty breathing

You can avoid text neck syndrome by maintaining good posture when using your devices. Position the screen at eye level so you don’t have to tilt your head. You can use support if necessary.

If the damage has already been done, consult a professional, such as a chiropractor, osteopath or physiotherapist, to help with your symptoms.

