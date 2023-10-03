Kids, Cops and Fishing

October 3, 2023 — Changed at 10 h 57 min on October 2, 2023
Paula Labonté
The annual Kids, Cops and Fishing event, organized by the Cornwall Police Association was held on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Local youth were invited to down to Marina 200 to learn how to fish alongside members of the Cornwall Police Service and RCMP.

It was Matic Pope’s first time attending the event, the young man was clearly a quick study proudly displaying his first catch. All five Contraras siblings spent the sunny morning practicing their casting and reeling skills while others enjoyed boat rides in the RCMP boat with other budding anglers.

Special thank you for lunch generously donated to the families by the always joyful Optimist Club. Matic Pope is already looking forward to next year and another big catch.

