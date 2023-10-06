Kids Music Day

October 6, 2023
Seaway News
Kids Music Day
(Photo : Stock photo)

On October 6th we celebrate Kids Music Day, a day that highlights the importance of music in kids lives, whether at home, in the community, or throughout their schooling.

There are so many ways that you could celebrate Kids Music Day depending on your circumstances:

  • Don’t have kids but think this is an important cause? Donate to a school or local music program!
  • Have a dance party with your kids
  • Teach your kid about instruments or different genres of music
  • Sign your kids up for music lessons
  • Lobby to keep music an important part of education in schools

 

