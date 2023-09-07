Kinsmen Farmer’s Market Shares Harvest

The Cornwall Kinsmen Farmer’s Market was sharing the late summer harvest and overflowing with kindness this past Sunday, September 3rd.

Customers were encouraged to offer any extra bounty from their gardens or to purchase produce from the vendors to donate it to the Agape Centre. With the garden season coming to an end, folks may have extra that could be donated and used rather than wasted.

Several vendors showcased vibrant bouquets of flowers along with the rich coloured baskets of their locally grown produce. There were quality meats, homemade preserves, lavender bundles, sourdough breads, pastries and pies galore- not to mention all the cookie options. So many delicious looking options that young Navy Day had a hard time deciding what she wanted. Thankfully Dad, Heath Day was happy to help out.

Seven-year-old, Alikye Bennett was among the local shoppers taking in the afternoon sunshine with her family. She joyfully skipped around the market and later enjoyed herbal tea from ‘A Cup of Kindness’ who also donates a portion of sales to an animal rescue which, sounds like a cup kindness to me.

The Kinsmen market is an all local, producer-only market, which means everything for sale is grown or made by the people selling it and the majority of products are produced right here in SD&G. The market will be open on Sundays from 10-2 in the parking lot of St. Lawrence College until October 29th.