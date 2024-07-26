Kristen MacDonell Honoured with 40 Under 40 Award

Kristen MacDonell, a registered physiotherapist and owner of MacDonell Family Physiotherapy in Cornwall, has been recognized as one of Business Elite’s 40 Under 40. The award ceremony, which celebrated outstanding young executives and entrepreneurs, took place on July 11, 2024, at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto.

The 40 Under 40 award ceremony was a black-tie event held on the 19th floor of the luxury hotel. It featured networking, cocktails, a 360-degree photo booth, and a four-course meal. Award recipients were celebrated with trophies, certificates, and a commemorative book detailing their achievements.

MacDonell opened her clinic in August 2022, fulfilling a lifelong dream. She reflected on her journey, saying, “The most significant reward is being able to provide clients with the appropriate care and focused time to support their rehabilitation. It is also so nice to provide a one-to-one experience.”

Balancing business and healthcare brought its challenges, but MacDonell embraced them. “Learning bookkeeping, developing social media content, and continuing to get the word out to the community about the unique services and experience I provide” were some of the hurdles MacDonell faced. She also noted the importance of overcoming imposter syndrome, saying, “Receiving positive feedback from clients and the community, being acknowledged for various awards, as well as self-reflection really helps to manage this.”

Her passion for oncology rehabilitation began during her seven-year tenure at Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto. She highlighted the significant role physiotherapists play in oncology rehab: “There is a huge role for physiotherapists in supporting clients with cancer through symptom management, improving their quality of life, supporting return to work or leisure, and just having them feeling like themselves again!”

MacDonell’s commitment extends beyond her clinic. She serves on the Cornwall Community Hospital Board of Directors and the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. “These volunteer experiences help me to stay connected to the community at large and understand gaps and opportunities for my clients,” she explained.

In 2023, MacDonell founded “WE CAN,” a support group for women experiencing cancer. “I developed WE CAN…for women with any type of cancer at any stage of treatment/remission. It’s been so impactful for the women in our community to have a safe space to discuss concerns, celebrate victories, and embrace challenges with one another.”

Reflecting on her 14 years in physiotherapy, she said, “I believe I have grown into a compassionate, competent physiotherapist. I can pull from my various experiences to give the clients the best care experience but still haven’t lost the original passion of why I chose this profession and that is to help others.”