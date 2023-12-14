December 14th is Monkey Day.

Many species of primates are endangered, and then there are questions of animal rights and the usage of primates in medical research.

That’s why there’s Monkey Day, a day that’s been dedicated to raising awareness about non-human primates.

A way that you can celebrate Monkey Day is by watching a film based on this primate! There are so many different types of monkey films.

Of course, the Planet of the Apes series of films is the most well-known, but there are many others.

Do you like remember King Louie in The Jungle Book?

