Monkey Day

December 14, 2023 — Changed at 14 h 31 min on November 8, 2023
Reading time: 30 s
SEAWAY NEWS
Comment count:
Monkey Day

December 14th is Monkey Day.

Many species of primates are endangered, and then there are questions of animal rights and the usage of primates in medical research.

That’s why there’s Monkey Day, a day that’s been dedicated to raising awareness about non-human primates.

A way that you can celebrate Monkey Day is by watching a film based on this primate! There are so many different types of monkey films.

Of course, the Planet of the Apes series of films is the most well-known, but there are many others.

Do you like remember King Louie in The Jungle Book?

Let us know in the comments section! 

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

National Cocoa Day
Living

National Cocoa Day

December 13th is National Cocoa Day. Rich, creamy, and topped with marshmallows, there's nothing quite like cozying up with a warm cup of hot cocoa. National Cocoa…

National Poinsettia Day
Living

National Poinsettia Day

December 12th is National Poinsettia Day. These festive plants, with their vibrant red and green foliage, add a cheerful touch to homes during the holiday season. Do…