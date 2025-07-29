Music fills the Bishop’s House this summer

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Sunday afternoons through July and August brings music to the Bishop’s House in South Glengarry. The concerts present a sampling of some of the incredible musical talent that entertains Glengarry and beyond. The Bishop’s House venue brings an added magical feeling to the musical afternoons, with the Celtic sounds filling the building and spilling out the open doors, to be heard by the audience both inside and out.

The summer weather of 2025, with its extreme heat and heavy rains on the weekends has posed some challenges, but organizers of the concert series have been able to pivot according to the weather. This week’s band, Stewarts Glen, was brought inside the Bishop’s House with guests sitting in the main room, while some visitors spilled into the hallway and onto the front & back verandahs to listen to the Celtic music. This adjusted seating plan added to the intimate, inviting atmosphere of the concert, which sounded great no matter where you might be sitting. And of course, visitors could still sit outside on the lawns of the Bishop’s House to enjoy the music.

The concerts draw people from all areas of SDG Counties, and even beyond. In particular, one group enjoying the entertainment on the front verandah was the Best Book Club Ever, with members from Glengarry, Napanee & Merrickville, and including the Counties’ very own Senator Bernadette Clement. The Book Club meets once a year and chose the Bishop’s House as their venue in 2025. The ladies were clearly enjoying their afternoon, meeting face-to-face with friends, while listening the music of Stewarts Glen in the picturesque setting.

A tourism grant from SDG Counties helps to subsidize the costs for the entertainment, allowing the concerts to be free for attendees; however, donations are appreciated and go directly to the maintenance and continuing improvements to the Bishop’s House, spearheaded by members of the Glengarry Fencibles Trust.

According to Brenda Baxter, President of the Glengarry Fencibles Trust, their group is currently raising funds to work on the accessible landscaping that needs to be finished at the Bishop’s House. This portion of the overall project is under a time constraint for the Spring of 2026 before the accessibility certificate will be released, even if the other accessibility elements are completed. The Bishop’s House received a Trillium Grant from the provincial government of $73,500 towards the installation of a platform lift, which is almost finished being installed. SDG Counties, through the Regional Incentives Program, has also granted $22,500 for structural improvements to the back verandah and widening of the back entrance as part of the accessibility improvements.

The efforts of the Glengarry Fencibles Trust members reflect their passion for the historical project. Under the guidance of Nancy Grant, a member of the board of directors for the Trust with a background in antiques and heritage restorations, the ongoing renovations at the Bishop’s House are being completed with its historical relevance as the home of Reverend Alexander Macdonell and headquarters for the Glengarry Light Infantry. In total, the current project underway at the Bishop’s House carries a price tag of $300,000, of which the Trust needs to raise over $200,000 to make the heritage site accessible for everyone. Together, with financial assistance from supporters and matching grants, the Trust has raised over $1.5 million to renovate and return the Bishop’s House to its origins.

Mackie Robertson continues to use his own form of magic to custom fit a donated antique door for the house. The doorway had to be widened for accessibility purposes and Mackie has been able to seamlessly adapt the antique door to fit the space. This is his second door fitting for the Bishop’s House. When the Trust saved the Bishop’s House from demolition and took over the building in 2016, the House had been left with a very sad-looking front door, neither appropriate nor historically accurate. Mackie Robertson researched and found a suitable door from the Town of Mount Royal and custom fit it to the space at the Bishop’s House. With the back door soon to be completed, this bespoke work is evidence of the attention to detail the Trust is putting into every element of the project. Even the paint colours being chosen are respectful of the 1808’s era of the house.

More concerts will follow through the rest of July and August, including David MacPhee, Alistair Love & Brittany Boots, Lucy McCartney Heart Strings Ensemble and the Morris Family to close out the season. On August 10, 2025, there will be a vintage doll display at the Bishop’s House instead of a concert, but the music will return for the following weeks of the summer. This series of concerts bring together the communities of Glengarry to celebrate the amazing musical talent, while appreciating the beauty and importance of SDG Counties’ historical sites.