National Bald is Beautiful Day

September 13, 2023 — Changed at 13 h 41 min on September 5, 2023
Reading time: 30 s
Seaway News
Comment count:
National Bald is Beautiful Day

National Bald is Beautiful Day is celebrated each year on September 13.  Baldness is often a reason for anxiety and embarrassment among many. However, it is nothing to be embarrassed about! Baldness is as much a natural phenomenon as is having hair. National Bald is Beautiful Day is a gentle reminder that we are all beautiful the way we are – bald or not. This is the day to tell your bald friends that they are beautiful. The celebrations are all about spreading cheer.

Share this article

Suggested articles

National Different Coloured Eyes Day
Living

National Different Coloured Eyes Day

National Different Coloured Eyes Day on July 12 is all about heterochromia iridum.  If you’ve ever met someone who has multicolored eyes, or two eyes of a different color,…

National Caesar Salad Day
Living

National Caesar Salad Day

National Caesar Salad Day commemorates a time-honoured tradition on July 4th. Although a classic Caesar salad dressing includes a few ingredients that make some people a bit…

National Red Rose Day
Living

National Red Rose Day

A well-known symbol of love in addition to being a beautiful and fragrant flower, it’s no wonder that National Red Rose Day is such a popular occasion. Celebrating the many…