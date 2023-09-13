National Bald is Beautiful Day is celebrated each year on September 13. Baldness is often a reason for anxiety and embarrassment among many. However, it is nothing to be embarrassed about! Baldness is as much a natural phenomenon as is having hair. National Bald is Beautiful Day is a gentle reminder that we are all beautiful the way we are – bald or not. This is the day to tell your bald friends that they are beautiful. The celebrations are all about spreading cheer.