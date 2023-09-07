Let’s all sing, “99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall,” because it’s National Beer Lovers Day on September 7. Beer is one of the world’s most popular alcoholic drinks. This tasty beverage made from grains has been around for centuries, dating as far back as the Egyptians and Romans. These days, craft beer is a million dollar business and breweries are becoming one of the most popular hobbies to take part in. Of course, some people only kind of like beer (or don’t like it at all), which is certainly fine–but this day isn’t for them! This day was created for those people who absolutely LOVE beer. It’s time to enjoy Beer Lover’s Day!