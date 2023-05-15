National Chocolate Chip Day

May 15, 2023
Chocolate chip cookies, chocolate chip cookie dough pops…the possibilities are endless for tasty, irresistible treats on National Chocolate Chip Day.

Is there anything that makes everything better like chocolate? Obviously not, that’s why the ultimate in chocolate portability was designed, the chocolate chip. Chocolate chips are not only easy to transport around, they’re also completely versatile! Want to make any cookie better? Add chocolate chips! (Oatmeal, Macadamia, Peanut Butter? All cookies that are better with chocolate chips!) National Chocolate Chip Day celebrates these amazing little culinary inventions, and all that they can do.

