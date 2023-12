December 13th is National Cocoa Day.

Rich, creamy, and topped with marshmallows, there’s nothing quite like cozying up with a warm cup of hot cocoa.

National Cocoa Day reminds everyone that their options go far beyond “Tea or Coffee” when it comes to that morning hot beverage. So get ready to spend time enjoying National Cocoa Day at its finest!

