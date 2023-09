A fun and delightful pastime, colouring isn’t just for kids anymore! National Colouring Day was created to celebrate the fun and relaxation that colouring can bring. National Colouring Day is a great time to head to the bookstore or art store and pick out a new coloring book. Choose between wax or pencil crayons – or both! Then, with a new colouring book in hand, head to a cafe, a park or another relaxing spot and have loads of fun with colouring.