Emo is more than just a music genre, it’s a subculture. From fashion to lyrics, emo music has influenced an entire generation.

For those who love Emo music, Emo fashion and Emo culture, this is the day to celebrate – in a dark and emotional way, of course.

So whether this is the day to get a mohawk, wear a spiky hairdo or don that thick eyeliner or black lipstick, National Emo Day is ready to be celebrated!