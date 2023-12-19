December 19th is National Emo Day.
Emo is more than just a music genre, it’s a subculture. From fashion to lyrics, emo music has influenced an entire generation.
For those who love Emo music, Emo fashion and Emo culture, this is the day to celebrate – in a dark and emotional way, of course.
So whether this is the day to get a mohawk, wear a spiky hairdo or don that thick eyeliner or black lipstick, National Emo Day is ready to be celebrated!
Are you emo?
Let us know in the comments section!