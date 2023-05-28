Let’s face it; there isn’t anything in the world quite so delightful as your first bite of a rich, juicy hamburger. Don’t believe us? One of the first popular vegan-faux-meats? The Veggie Burger. Even vegetarians couldn’t resist the taste of a tasty burger; they had to create an alternative so that they wouldn’t have to leave all that was good and right about the world in the past. National Hamburger Day celebrates the history of this most irresistible of sandwiches.

But why are hamburgers so amazing? Well, it’s clever really, it matters not who you are, there will be some form of burger for you. Unlike some popular dishes where you just get what you get, a hamburger can be designed and created for the person who is eating it.

Grill up a hamburger for yourself, or visit any number of restaurants to enjoy one of mankind’s greatest, greasiest culinary inventions.