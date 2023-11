National Hug a Bear Day is not encouraging you to go out and hug a real bear – so please do not try ! This day, celebrated on November, was designed to promote the importance of hugs.

Hugs are soothing, so grab your friends, family, or trusty teddy bear today and any time you need a little pick me up.

Are you a hugger? Who are you going to hug today? Let us know in the comments section!