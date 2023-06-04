National Hug Your Cat Day

Embrace your little bundle of furry joy and take some time to appreciate them.

It is a day in which cat owners everywhere are encouraged to hug their cats. It’s an opportunity to give back to all the cats in the world and shower them with love and attention. The more dedicated amongst them will not need this encouragement, of course, but it is always good to be reminded of our feline friends. While a cat owner may love his or her cat immensely, it’s easy to forget to show a furry friend how much love there is to go around when managing a busy schedule and family.