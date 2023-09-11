National Make Your Bed Day

September 11, 2023 — Changed at 13 h 19 min on September 5, 2023
Reading time: 30 s
Seaway News
Comment count:
National Make Your Bed Day

This may come as a shock — but did you know that we spend a third of our lives in bed?  So, treat your bed with the respect it deserves on September 11, National Make Your Bed Day.  While you’re turning off your blaring, chirping or beeping alarm, consider that having an actual bed to sleep on is still relatively new, given the entirety of civilization.

It wasn’t all that long ago that our ancestors slept on mounds of leaves and mulch (or if they were very well-off, big bags of feathers scrounged from the barnyard fowl.) That should give you new appreciation for your 500-thread-count sheets and microfleece plush, duvet cover.  So, do the right thing. Make up your bed every morning and be grateful you’re not sleeping on the hard, cold ground.

Share this article

Suggested articles

National Grandparents Day
Living

National Grandparents Day

We celebrate National Grandparents Day on the first Sunday after Labor Day. This year, the date falls on September 10. Like Mother’s day and Father’s day we also have…

National Senior Citizens Day
Living

National Senior Citizens Day

You have probably been told many times before that you need to respect your elders. In fact, this is a phrase that most children hear throughout their lives! Well, Senior…

International Bow Day
Living

International Bow Day

On August 19, International Bow Day recognizes the accessory that has been changing fashion for centuries – bows! Adding accessories makes just about any look so much better. During…