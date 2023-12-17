December 17th is National Maple Syrup Day.

Sweet, thick, amber-colored liquid that’s pure magic on your pancakes. Its distinct flavor profile is like nothing else on Earth.

Many people, even lovers of this delicious liquid gold, don’t know maple syrup has its own day dedicated to learning about and celebrating it!

So, it’s probably a good idea to take a moment to thank the maple trees for the sap that becomes the sweet syrup that everyone knows and loves today!

Will you start your day by making a breakfast that would go well with real maple syrup?

