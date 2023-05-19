National Pizza Party Day

May 19, 2023 — Changed at 11 h 23 min on May 17, 2023
Reading time: 30 s
Seaway News
Comment count:
National Pizza Party Day

Each year on May 19, millions of pizza lovers across the nation join in extolling the qualities of pizza on National Pizza Party Day.

Since pizza is one of our favourite foods, it comes as no surprise we would celebrate a day that features a pizza party. Pizza parties bring friends together. They’re also an excellent way to reward a team or group for a job well done. Birthdays and some minor achievements are also celebrated with pizza parties, too. Although, just about any excuse can be used for a good pizza party.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

National Notebook Day
Living

National Notebook Day

Open up a notebook and get writing.  Jot down your to-do list, journal your thoughts, make lists or even try some creative writing with good old pen and paper. There’s…

National Love a Tree Day
Living

National Love a Tree Day

National Love a Tree Day celebrates the joys of life provided by trees. Reading in the shade or taking a bite out of a fresh fruit pie are but two examples. Of course, planting…