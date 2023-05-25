National Wine Day

Sweet or dry, red or white, fizzy or flat, let’s raise a glass to one of the most loved and historical alcoholic tipples there is – the sophisticated and often sassy glass of wine.

For centuries and centuries, wine has been a firm favourite of cultures across the world. Whether it’s for helping creativity, religious ceremony, or simply livening up a gathering, there’s no doubt that this fruity fixture of the alcoholic drink repertoire well deserves its own day of observance.

On May 25, it’s time to celebrate everything that makes a wine great.

If only every day was Wine Day. Gather some friends together and visit a local vineyard.