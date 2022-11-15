Nesting Boxes Built at RRCA Workshop

November 15, 2022 — Changed at 15 h 09 min on November 11, 2022
Provided by the RRCA
Eager Conservationists: (From left) Elliott, Zachary and Evelyn proudly display the tree swallow nesting boxes they built at a workshop recently hosted by the Raisin Region Conservation Authority at Cooper Marsh. (Photo : RRCA)

A hammering and drilling cacophony recently surrounded the quiet collection of taxidermy specimens roosting at the Raisin Region Conservation Authority’s (RRCA) Cooper Marsh Visitors Centre in South Glengarry, as nineteen eager carpenters of all ages busily built boxes to hopefully host nesting pairs of tree swallows and their young at various RRCA conservation sites.

The activity took place during a free RRCA workshop focused on the valuable role that artificial nesting structures can play to support various bird populations affected by habitat loss.

The workshop was the fourth in a free educational series being offered by the RRCA and its partners through the Cooper Marsh Biodiversity project, a multi-year effort to protect and enhance the Marsh’s rich biodiversity through habitat planting and enhancement, invasive species control, biodiversity monitoring, and outreach. This project was undertaken with the financial support of the Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund, a Government of Canada’s Department of Environment and Climate Change program in partnership with Conservation Ontario. Funding for the project was also provided by Ontario Power Generation.

The RRCA encourages those interested in attending future workshops planned for 2023 to subscribe to the RRCA’s newsletter at rrca.on.ca to be notified when pre-registrations become available. For more information, visit rrca.on.ca or contact (613) 938-3611 or info@rrca.on.ca.

