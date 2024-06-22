New pools: long live wood!

Have you noticed wood pools popping up around your area? Wood is becoming increas­ingly popular for both above-ground pools and pool decks. Here are some advantages.

Remarkably good looking

Wood can take your pool area to the next level, breaking away from the classic look of aluminum. It can blend into your property’s landscaping, complement your home’s siding or create visual continuity with the trees around the pool.

The effectiveness of treated pine

Treated pine is harder and more resistant than cedar, making it the most popular species among manufacturers. The wood slats are treated to remove any moisture and then stuck together, which protects the pool from cracking and warping. Treated pine is also highly impact-resistant, making it the material of choice for an in-ground pool deck.

Want a trendy pool? Consider wood!