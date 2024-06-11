Occupational therapy: improving quality of life through tasks

Occupational therapy focuses on developing methods to help people complete everyday activities, such as driving, working and studying. Occupational therapists work with individuals facing physical, emotional or cog-nitive challenges that may limit their independence, helping them overcome these obstacles and improving their quality of life.

Collaborative approach

Occupational therapy is based on the idea that active engagement in purposeful movements promotes overall health. It aims to help people develop, restore or maintain their ability to perform specific tasks. Occupation therapy seeks to optimize independence and encourage social participation among individuals dealing with an injury, a medical con-dition or symptoms of aging.

Adapted treatment

People of all ages can benefit from occupational therapy. For ex-ample, young people may need to improve their motor and sensory skills. Alternatively, older people may benefit from services to overcome barriers related to chronic diseases, stroke, mental disorders and other conditions.

Each occupational therapy intervention is tailored to the needs of the individual. The occupational therapist assesses the person’s abilities, environment and goals to develop a personalized treatment plan.

To find an occupational therapist near you, visit the Canadian Association of Occupation-al Therapists website at caot.ca/site/findot.