Off-Season Boat Ramp Access to Be Restricted at Crysler Park Marina

October 12, 2022 — Changed at 21 h 40 min on October 11, 2022
Provided by Parks of the St. Lawrence
Please be advised that beginning October 11, 2022, boat ramp access at Crysler Park Marina will close to both Marina and public users as boat ramp renovations begin.

Alternative water access launch points can be found to the East in Morrisburg, Iroquois and Cardinal or to the West, in Long Sault or Cornwall.

The ramp renovations at Crysler Park Marina will improve ramp functionality, building on dredging completed last year to allow for boat requiring more draft to be hauled out at the marina. Expanding and refreshing infrastructure is a strategic objective set out in St. Lawrence Parks Commission’s new strategic plan, Strengthening our Foundation for a Sustainable Future (2021-2026).

There are no expected impacts on next year’s operating season. Crysler Park Marina looks forward to welcoming new and returning guests back in the spring.

