Ontario Building More Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Cornwall Ontario — The Ontario government is providing more funding to build thousands of new electric vehicle charging stations in small and medium-sized communities, making it easier and more convenient to charge up outside of large urban centres and giving drivers the confidence they need to transition to electric vehicles.

“Building more public charging stations is part of our government’s plan to be a global leader in the electric vehicle industry and provide more travel options for commuters,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation. “The EV ChargeON program will help get more electric vehicles on the road by building the infrastructure needed to support them, while securing a better future for Ontario.”

Starting today, the province is accepting applications for the EV ChargeON program to build publicly accessible charging stations in communities with less than 170,000 people, as well as in any Indigenous community in Ontario. Eligible applicants include businesses, not-for-profit corporations, municipalities, Indigenous businesses, organizations and communities, and broader public sector organizations like hospitals and universities.

“Our government is paving the way towards an electric future by building the infrastructure needed to support the electrification of transportation across Ontario,” said Todd Smith, Minister of Energy. “This program will deliver thousands of chargers across the province, which will be powered by our reliable, affordable and clean electricity grid, making EV travel for businesses and families easier than ever.”

Cornwall is already home to a dozen charging stations – including 8 Tesla superchargers – with the capacity to charge 36 vehicles.

The province’s $91 million investment in the EV ChargeON program will also help build more EV chargers on government-owned land, including Ontario’s highway rest areas, carpool parking lots and tourist destinations such as Ontario Parks.

Ontario’s EV ChargeON program builds on the government’s broader efforts to make it easier to access electric vehicle chargers across the province. This includes supporting Ontario’s Ivy Charging Network, which represents the largest public highway fast charging network in the province, with charging stations installed at all 20 renovated ONroute stations along the province’s busiest highways, the 400 and 401.

Quick Facts