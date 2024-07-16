Opioid overdose: react fast to prevent the worst

Opioid overdose: react fast to prevent the worst

Do you know someone taking opioids prescribed by a doctor or bought illegally? Here’s what you need to know to help them if they overdose.

 

What’s naloxone? Naloxone is an antidote to opioid overdoses. In its intranasal form, it’s often available for free and without a prescription from many pharmacies and community organizations.

 

Know the signs

If someone you know is showing the following symptoms, they may be overdosing:

• Their lips and fingernails have a blue or grey tinge

• Their skin feels cold and clammy

• They have difficulty talking, walking or staying awake

• They don’t react when you make a noise or shout their name

• They struggle to breathe or stop breathing

• They remain unconscious even if you aggressively rub their sternum

 

Act fast

Immediately call 911 and follow the instructions given to you. Administer naloxone and perform chest compressions or mouth-to-mouth resuscitation if necessary.

If the person regains consciousness, gently turn them on their side and wait for help to arrive. The effects of naloxone are limited, so you may need to administer a second dose. Remember that no matter what, the person must always be taken to the hospital.

