Optimist Club of Cornwall Celebrates 75 Years of Service

September 11, 2023 — Changed at 11 h 51 min on September 8, 2023
Provided by the Optimist Club of Cornwall
On November 22, 1948, the Optimist Club of Cornwall received its charter with Optimist International, beginning its life-long mission to inspire children of the Cornwall area.

Powered and run by volunteers, the Optimist Club has contributed to children’s lives in the Cornwall area in many ways – annual toy drive, minor ball hockey, minor softball, Trunk or Treat, Ribfest, meeting space for Girl Guides of Canada, sponsoring a Junior Optimist Club, etc.

With a mission of bringing out the best in youth, our communities and ourselves, and a vision to value children and help them to develop to their full potential, the Optimist Club of Cornwall continues to provide hope to children and hope for the future of Cornwall.

On Sunday, October 1, 2023, the Optimist Club of Cornwall is launching its 75th year of service to Cornwall area youth with a fun day.

Taking place at Optimist Park from 11 am to 3 pm, there will be entertainment, activities and a free hot dog BBQ – fun for all children.

At 1:30 pm, the ribbon cutting will take place to officially open the new playground structure that the club has partnered with the city on, to celebrate the club’s 75th anniversary. Celebration cupcakes will follow.

The balance of the year will be filled with various events to continue the celebration until the end of the year on September 30, 2024. Stay tuned for more information…

Our next event will be Saturday, November 4, 2023, A Walk Down Memory Lane. More information to follow.

