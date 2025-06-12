Plant Giveaway Promotes Food Security

June 12, 2025 at 12 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
Comment count:
Plant Giveaway Promotes Food Security
Volunteers with Transition Cornwall+ distribute free seedlings. (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

JASON SETNYK

The 13th Annual Incredible Edible Plant Give-Away took place May 31, 2025, with free vegetable and herb seedlings handed out at four locations across Cornwall and Long Sault.

Organized by the Food Action Group of Transition Cornwall+, the event encourages home gardening, healthy eating, and community resilience.

Volunteer Tish Gibbs helped grow over 200 of the roughly 3,000 plants shared this year. “Most of these plants had to be started a couple of months ago with proper lighting and planning,” said Gibbs. “Even one tomato plant can feed a family all summer with sandwiches.”

She added that many kids were excited to take home plants: “It’s the kids who say, ‘Come on, Mom and Dad, we want to go pick a plant.’ That’s the best part-getting people enthused about growing their own food.”

The event is supported by the Social Development Council of Cornwall and Area and local partners including Marlin Orchards and the Kinsmen Farmers’ Market.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Sunny Day at Kinsmen Farmers’ Market
Living

Sunny Day at Kinsmen Farmers’ Market

JASON SETNYK