Push-Up Challenge promotes mental health awareness

The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) – Champlain East is once again inviting the community to participate in The Push-Up Challenge, a fitness-based initiative raising awareness about mental health. The event, which is currently underway and runs until February 23, challenges participants to complete 2,000 push-ups—representing the 20% of Canadians who experience mental illness each year.

“The Push-Up Challenge is a great way to get fit, connect with our community, and do something positive for your mental health,” said Chantal Tessier, CMHA Champlain East’s Manager of Education and Volunteers. “By pushing up and learning about mental health, we hope to break down the stigma attached to mental illness so that Canadians don’t think twice about reaching out for help.”

Participants of all ages and fitness levels are welcome, with modifications such as squats, sit-ups, or alternative exercises available. A dedicated app will help track progress while providing daily mental health facts.

According to Angele D’Alessio, Mental Health Promoter and Educator at CMHA Champlain East, the challenge is about more than just physical activity. “It builds community by connecting people in groups, improves physical health through goal setting, and promotes fitness during the winter months,” she said. “The goal is to keep moving, stay connected, and encourage others to do the same.”

D’Alessio emphasized the mental health benefits of exercise, noting that “there are numerous benefits to exercising, including reducing stress, improving symptoms of anxiety and depression, and boosting importantbrain chemicals like serotonin, which is responsible for mood.”

The Push-Up Challenge originated in Australia in 2017 and made its Canadian debut last year in partnership with CMHA. Participants can register individually or as part of a team at www.thepushupchallenge.ca.