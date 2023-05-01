Save the Rhino Day is celebrated globally on May 1 to raise awareness and support for rhinoceros conservation efforts.

Rhinos are one of the oldest living mammals, but they are endangered due to being poached for their horns. Rhino horns are used in Traditional Chinese Medicine, and are also kept as a sign of wealth and status. According to Save the Rhino, 9,396 rhinos have been lost to poaching in the last decade.

Two ways that you can help save the rhinos is by sharing information to help raise awareness. Another way is to donate to organizations like Save the Rhino who protect these animals from poaching through well-equipped and trained rangers, secure habitats, monitoring, and more.