SDSG Provincial Candidates Face Off in Debate

Nearly 200 people gathered at the Civic Complex on February 19 for a fiery provincial election debate featuring candidates Nolan Quinn (Progressive Conservative), Jeremy Rose (New Democratic Party), and Devon Monkhouse (Liberal) eying to become MPP for the riding of Stormont–Dundas–South Glengarry (SDSG). The debate, co-hosted by the Cornwall & Area Chamber of Commerce and the Social Development Council of Cornwall and Area, provided a forum for candidates to present their positions on pressing economic and social issues.

The timing of the election itself, which Premier Doug Ford called in response to trade tensions with the United States, became a focal point. Monkhouse criticized the decision, arguing that Ford should have anticipated the tariff threats and handled them differently. “Doug Ford and the Ontario PCs have a brewing scandal with their $8 billion Greenbeltboondoggle, their land swaps. It’s coming, they’re afraid—that’s why this election is happening,” Monkhouse took issue with the timing, questioning whether calling an election in February was in the best interest of voters.

Quinn defended his party’s approach, highlighting Ontario’s economic ties to the U.S. and Ford’s efforts in trade negotiations. “The premier has been very, very clear since day one—there are 17 states where their number one customer is Ontario, and another 11 where Ontario is number two. We will continue with diplomatic relations, but if it gets tough, we will push where we need to,” Quinn stated.

Rose argued that Ontario should look beyond its trade relationship with the U.S. and prioritize interprovincial commerce, suggesting, “Instead of looking north and south, why don’t we look east and west? We should focus on interprovincial trade, taking down barriers”.

Housing affordability also drew heated exchanges. Monkhouse accused the PCs of prioritizing developers over everyday Ontarians, pointing to the Greenbelt land swaps as an example of policies that benefit well-connected insiders rather than those in need of affordable housing. Quinn countered by pointing to the government’s investments in housing, including a $27 million allocation for new developments near Cornwall in Stormont.

Rose emphasized the NDP’s focus on affordability, advocating for policies such as a grocery rebate to help families struggling with the rising cost of living. Monkhouse, a former real estate agent, criticized the province’s handling of development charges, arguing that the Ontario Liberal Party would remove those charges on new homes and first-time homebuyers to make homeownership more accessible.

Healthcare was another flashpoint, with Monkhouse criticizing the Ford government for failing to deliver on its promise to end hallway healthcare, noting that many Ontarians still receive care in overcrowded conditions. Quinn defended his party’s record, highlighting a $25 billion annual increase in healthcare funding and new residency expansions to address doctor shortages. Rose blamed both the Liberals and PCs for past cuts to medical residency spots, arguing that the NDP would prioritize recruiting doctors to underserved areas and ensure a stronger public healthcare system.

The candidates also addressed the struggles faced by Cornwall residents seeking primary care. Monkhouse was particularly critical, calling the situation “embarrassing” and highlighting that Cornwall has only one walk-in clinic, forcing residents to line up as early as 6 a.m. just to see a doctor. “This is the richest province in the country, and yet people inCornwall are waiting outside for basic healthcare. That is unacceptable,” he said.

Rose emphasized that long wait times are a symptom of broader failures in Ontario’s healthcare system and vowed that an NDP government would hire more frontline workers and expand public clinics.

Education funding was another area of disagreement, and the presence of college faculty in the audience wearing toques that read “Save Our Colleges” underscored the issue.

Quinn stated that the province allocates $5 billion annually to colleges and universities, with an additional $1.3 billion increase last year to address financial challenges. However, he pointed to declining domestic enrollment as a significant issue, compounded by federal cuts to international student permits, which he argued have hurt the financial stability ofpost-secondary institutions.

Monkhouse criticized Ontario’s funding levels, arguing that the Liberals would increase the government’s share of post-secondary funding from 30% to 60%. While Rose blamed years of cuts under both the PCs and Liberals for forcing colleges to rely on international tuition, calling for stronger base funding to ensure students receive quality education without institutions having to depend on unstable revenue sources. Also, Rose highlighted the financial barriers preventing students from attending college.

Infrastructure was also a major point of discussion, with all three candidates recognizing the need for improvements in rural broadband access. Quinn highlighted the provincial government’s $4 billion investment in high-speed internet to ensure all homes in Ontario are wired or connected via satellite. However, Monkhouse criticized the Ford government’s handling of Starlink investments, calling it a “flip-flop” and arguing that taxpayer money should not be used to fund foreign companies when Ontario has its own telecommunications industry. Rose echoed this sentiment, arguing that the province should focus on investing in local providers instead of relying on private satellite services.

The Great Wolf Lodge project also drew debate. Quinn championed the project, arguing that it would bring 600,000 unique visitors to Eastern Ontario, boosting the local economy through tourism, restaurants, and hospitality businesses. Rose, however, questioned whether the investment reflected the right priorities for the province, stating, “It’s not a question of whether Great Wolf Lodge is going to be great; it’s going to be great. The question is priorities.” Monkhouse agreed that while the project could have benefits, it risked drawing traffic past smaller communities, much like highway expansions that bypass local businesses.

The debate featured several sharp exchanges, with candidates trading barbs over policy decisions. Quinn took aim at Monkhouse’s candidacy, remarking, “Sounds like Devon’s ready to go back to Toronto,” a jab at his opponent’s ties to the city despite running in Eastern Ontario. Monkhouse fired back, defending his ties to the region and his experience advocating for rural Ontario.

Quinn also invoked Ontario’s political past, bringing up the Bob Rae government, which led the province from 1990 to 1995. While the reference may have stirred heated emotions decades ago, it seemed lost on much of the audience, as Rae’s tenure as premier took place when Quinn himself was still in elementary school. Rose dismissed the comment as outdated, arguing that the current NDP under Marit Stiles is focused on addressing the province’s present-day challenges rather than rehashing political fights from the past.

In closing remarks, Quinn highlighted his experience and commitment to the region, stating that the community is on the cusp of significant growth and that he hopes to continue the work he has started. Rose encouraged voters to embrace change and consider the NDP as a fresh alternative to Ford’s leadership. Monkhouse positioned himself as the best option to replace the PCs, arguing that after seven years of Ford’s leadership, Ontarians deserve a government that will lower costs and rebuild public services.

The debate, moderated by Nick Seebruch and broadcast live on YourTV Cornwall, provided voters with an opportunity to hear directly from the candidates and ask questions. Notably absent were Nicholas Lapierre (Green Party), Stefan Kohut (New Blue Party), and Brigitte Sugrue (Ontario Party). The event allowed voters to assess the candidates and their platforms ahead of the provincial election, with advanced polls opening on February 20 and election day set for February 27. Only candidates whose parties are officially represented in the Ontario Legislature at the time the writ dropped were invited to participate.