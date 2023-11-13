Seaway Seniors Christmas Art and Crafts Show

The Seaway Senior Citizens Club (50+) is kicking off the holiday season by extending a warm invitation to the community to drop by their Christmas Art and Crafts Show on Saturday, November 18. Festivities will take place between the hours of 10 am and 2 pm at their downtown Cornwall Centre location at 506 Pitt Street (corner of Fifth and Pitt Streets). This event promises lots of fun, food, and music as well as a wide range of creative and affordable holiday gift ideas for the entire family. Several dozen local artists, crafters, authors, as well as artisan food producers will be on hand to showcase and sell their wares.

In keeping with an old-fashioned “home for the holidays” theme, special highlights of the Show will include a Penny Auction, fresh baked goods from “Darleen’s Kitchen”, as well as hot chocolate and fudge. There will also be an opportunity for visitors to win an exquisite quilt lovingly hand stitched and donated by Centre members, Julie Madden and Rick Lauzon.

Managing Director, Darnell Proulx says, “The Club mandate is to help enrich the lives of persons fifty years of age and over, by providing facilities for intellectual and social activities so that they may be part of a wider healthy and creative environment. “She adds, “For more than forty years the Club has successfully served older adults in the SDG and Akwesasne area by providing opportunities for friendship and community. The upcoming Art and Crafts Show is yet another opportunity to grow that community and nurture friendships by inviting the public to join us on November 18th.”