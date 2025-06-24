Smile Cookies Raise $11,607.63 for Local Health Care

WDMHF

The community came together once again with big hearts and even bigger smiles during this year’s Smile Cookie campaign, raising an incredible $11,607.63 in support of the WDMH Foundation!

Thanks to the generosity of the customers and the dedication of volunteers and staff, every dollar from each Smile Cookie sold at both Winchester locations went directly to purchase a mobile hygiene chair for the new Dundas Manor.

“We are overwhelmed by the support from our community,” said Brandon Byers, co-owner (with his wife Sarah) of the two Winchester locations. “Each cookie sold represents a smile shared and a step forward in making a difference locally, and we are happy to support the residents of Dundas Manor.”

The Smile Cookie campaign continues to be a cherished tradition, bringing people together for a sweet cause. “We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who purchased a cookie (or a dozen!), spread the word, or volunteered their time – and to Brandon and Sarah Byers for choosing the WDMH Foundation to receive the proceeds”, notes Justine Plummer, Manager of Direct Mail & Events. “One cookie at a time, you are bringing a smile to the faces of our current and future residents!”

For more details about the Dundas Manor campaign, please visit www.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613.774.2422 ext. 6169. For more information on running your own event in support of the new home, please contact Justine Plummer at JPlummer@wdmh.on.ca or call 613-774-2422 ext. 6172.