Soccer Club Scores with Another Gift to WDMH!

WDMHF

The spirit of teamwork and community was on full display as the North Dundas United Soccer Club proudly donated $1,496.75 to the Family Care Fund at the WDMH Foundation.

The funds were raised during the club’s annual Fun Days event, where soccer players, their families, and friends came together to enjoy a day of games, food, and fun. Attendees purchased hot dogs, pizza, and other treats, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to the Family Care Fund.

“We’re thrilled to support such an important cause,” said Adam MacDonald, club representative. “Fun Days are a highlight of our year—not only for the joy it brings to our players, but for the opportunity it gives us to give back to families in our community.”

“This is the third year that the club has supported the hospital with a donation,” notes Justine Plummer, Manager of Direct Mail & Events. “We are grateful for their support – raising almost $3,500 so far!”

The Family Care Fund is used to support families receiving care at Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH), ensuring they receive compassionate and excellent healthcare close to home. The funds can be used for a variety of purposes, including supporting the purchase of medical equipment, renovations and building projects, and other urgent needs – wherever needed the most.

To chat about fundraising events for WDMH or Dundas Manor, please contact Justine Plummer at 613-774- 2422 ext. 6172 or jplummer@wdmh.on.ca.