Spoil Your Dad Contest

Father’s Day is less than a month away! Time to start thinking about how you are going to show your dad (or stepdad, or granddad, or other father-figure in your life) just how much you care.

Seaway News wants to help by giving you a chance to win one of two prizes sponsored by Archie’s Golf and In and Outdoors Cornwall!

If you remember from our Mother’s Day Contest, the rules are simple:

Comment on THIS post ONLY.

Tell us a story about your dad below for a chance to WIN!

Contest closes June 11th, winners announced on the 14th.