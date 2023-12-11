Stay healthy throughout the holidays

With the holidays fast approaching, it can be easy to let your healthy habits slip. Here are four valuable tips to help you navigate the festive season while maintaining your health and happiness.

1. Prioritize nutritious choices

While it’s tempting to indulge in all the holiday treats, try to incorporate nutritious foods into your meals as much as possible. Fill your plate with delicious fruits and vegetables, lean proteins and whole grains. However, don’t obsess about eating too much. Spoiling yourself during festive meals is good for your mental health.

2. Stay active

Schedule time for physical activity, even if it’s just a short walk after meals, dancing to festive music or ice skating with the family. Exercise helps boost your mood and improves your overall well-being. Move your body to feel good, not to make yourself feel less guilty about having overindulged.

3. Manage stress

The holiday season can be exhausting and stressful. Prioritize self-care by engaging in activities that help you relax and unwind. This could include meditation, deep breathing exercises or engaging in hobbies you enjoy. Setting healthy boundaries with your family and seeking support when needed can also alleviate stress.

4. Get enough sleep

During the festivities, it’s crucial to prioritize sleep. Aim for seven to nine hours of good-quality sleep each night. A well-rested body and mind are better equipped to handle the demands of the holiday season while also supporting your overall health.

Remember, the holidays are a time to celebrate and enjoy yourself, but taking care of your health should remain a priority.