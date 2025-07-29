Steeped in Brews and Bloom

JASON SETNYK

The Cornwall & District Horticultural Society hosted a sold-out Brews & Blooms Tea Garden Workshop on Saturday, July 12, drawing 45 participants to 1304 Lisieux Street. Initially capped at 40, the event expanded slightly to accommodate individuals on the waitlist, reflecting strong interest in herbal tea cultivation via gardening.

The afternoon event offered guests the opportunity to learn how to grow, harvest, and blend their own herbal teas. Participants sampled a selection of freshly brewed teas and enjoyed afternoon tea-style desserts and snacks donated by society members. The workshop also featured a draw for two Tea Garden Kits, which included native plant seeds, garden plans, tea infusers, and plant descriptions to help guests start their own tea gardens at home.

Guest speaker Lia Lindeman, President of the Williamstown Green Thumbs Society, led a 45-minute seminar followed by a Q&A. She also prepared all the teas served, which included Spearmint, Apple Mint, Lemon Grass, Chamomile, and Anise Hyssop. “You can grow your own herbal teas like chamomile, raspberry, or lemon balm, and even blend in dried fruit or orange rinds,” said Lindeman. “It’s easy to do, and there’s nothing better than sitting in a cozy chair on a blustery winter day with a warm cup of tea you grew and dried yourself.”

The workshop served as a fundraiser to support community beautification efforts by the Horticultural Society’s Friends of the Garden program. “It was a special event for us,” said Raven Williamson, President of the Society. “This helps raise funds for projects like the bridge boxes on the bridge before the toll and new garden beds at the Cornwall Community Museum.”

Williamson noted that cultivating one’s own tea garden has broad appeal. “It gets people outside and gives them control over what’s going into their food and drink,” she said. “There’s something rewarding about knowing where your ingredients come from.”