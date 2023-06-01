Story Book Theatre! (A Trick of a Tale)

This weekend, there is something for the whole family! Dream Maker Productions and Cornwall Square will be presenting a collection of classic stories that have been loved over the years. Everything from Robert Munsch’s “Paperbag Princess”, to the classic “Where the Wild things Are”, and all acted out for you by some of the finest young actors around.

If your child loves to laugh wait till they see our funny take on Stone Soup (a rockers lament) and even a fun version of The Tempest! At the center of this showcase will be an original play called A Boy Called Robert. This short play takes a look at Robert Munsch when he was a young boy, and shows how he got over his fear of writing stories in school, by meeting some of the interesting characters in his life. Like David who has a loose tooth, and Stephanie’s Ponytail, Millicent and the Wind, David’s Father, 50 below Zero, Lacey’s Kiss and much more.

“At the end of each show we will also be giving our audience members a chance to star on stage with our actors playing some improv and theater games!” states director Taylor Smith.

In all, this is going to be a fun family experience that all will enjoy and if this isn’t enough, the show will be opening with the popular comedy magic show Pizazz Magic! There is lots of audience interaction, prizes for the kids. And best of all, ALL THESE SHOWS ARE FREE!

JUNE 3rd 11:00 am show and 1:00 pm show

JUNE 4th 1:00 pm show