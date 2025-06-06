Sunny Day at Kinsmen Farmers’ Market

JASON SETNYK

The Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers’ Market kicked off its 2025 season on Sunday, May 25, with a well-attended Plant Day Sale under sunny skies. The market, held every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the north parking lot of St. Lawrence College, runs through October 26 and features over 30 vendors offering local produce, meats, baked goods, preserves, and handmade goods.

Back for a third year, Matthew Lalonde of Cornerstone Organics was pleased with the opening day turnout. “I think we’re borderline on summer starting,” he said. His family-run farm near Long Sault specializes in organic produce and gluten-free ready-made meals. “We create different bowls, usually based with quinoa or rice, and everything’s always gluten-free. We like to cater to that market because we have family with sensitivities.”

The market is also known for crowd favourites like the long lineups at Yes! Everything is Sourdough and sweet treats like Avondale’s Orchard ice cream. Dream Small Farm, a certified organic farm from Alexandria, was among the returning vendors. “We try to offer as much variety as possible at the market and through our box program,” said co-owner Patrick Brunet. “The people are my favourite part-it’s very satisfying to see the faces of those who enjoy your food.”

Planning for the market begins months in advance, according to market manager and Kinsmen Club member Neil Benjamin. “We start right after the market ends in October, and by January we’re already working with the health unit, the City, and vendors,” he explained. “We have 30 vendors here today, and expect up to 48 throughout the season. The community spirit is absolutely amazing.”