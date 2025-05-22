Supporting the Maxville Manor to honour loved ones

PART 2 OF A 4-PART SERIES

The Maxville Manor and its community have been on a fundraising journey for the past two years, in efforts to gather $11 million towards the $68 million cost for the redevelopment of a new and improved long-term care home. Raising such significant funds for this project in rural Eastern Ontario could have proven to be a challenging task, but local families, residents and businesses have risen to help the fundraising cause and given it a huge boost.

A donation to support the Maxville Manor redevelopment, whatever the amount, is clearly one that comes from the hearts of those who choose to support the fundraising initiative. While the community has spearheaded several creative events to raise money and the Maxville Manor Foundation has promoted its TOGETHER initiative, some families have made their donation based upon the profound impact the Maxville Manor, and its wonderful staff, had upon their lives.

A sentimental tribute to Gordon and Lorna Winter

Lorna and Gordon Winter lived most of their lives in Maxville, raising their family, Betty. Blair and Beverly. Lorna and Gordon were very active volunteers involved in several Maxville community organizations, with the Manor playing a major role.

Gordon Winter was a former schoolteacher at various high schools including Cornwall Collegiate Vocational School, where he was head of the Science Department. For over 30 years, Gordon wrote articles for the Manor’s monthly newsletter, The Manor Chatter, compiling interesting information about Manor residents and events, as well as sharing his vast knowledge of local history in his articles. Gordon was also on the Board of Management and Board of Directors for the Manor, spending countless hours attending meetings. He was instrumental in the development of Glen Garden Village, a division of the Maxville Manor, which are single-storey apartments that provide independent living opportunities for seniors

Lorna Winter joined the Manor’s Auxiliary Committee in 1974 and was part of the Manor’s community, volunteering for over 40 years in various positions. Lorna was Treasurer of the Auxiliary for 20 years as well as being responsible for the Tuck Shop at the Manor, taking care of all the purchasing of stock for the Shop. Lorna served on the Pastoral Care Committee, which provides spiritual and religious care programs to residents regardless of denomination. These spiritual care programs also offer counselling and individual visits for residents.

For 40 years, both Gordon and Lorna Winter delivered Meals on Wheels to those needing some assistance. This provided even more opportunities for Gordon and Lorna to hear stories and create special memories, while volunteering their time to help members of the community. In a letter written to celebrate the Maxville Manor’s 55th anniversary, Lorna said, “Gordon and I were always interested in the Manor’s development of services & facilities and tried to contribute as much time and assistance as we could.” The Manor played a key role for the whole family from the very start, with daughter Betty involved in fundraising events and volunteering when the Manor was first built, son Bill delivered the Ottawa Citizen to residents and daughter Beverly, who worked at the Manor during high school.

In 2009, Lorna and Gordon called Glen Garden Village home until Gordon’s passing in 2016. The family moved Lorna closer to them so she wouldn’t be alone, and sadly in 2024, Lorna also passed away. But for Lorna, as well as all the family, Maxville will always be home. Lorna and Gordon’s family know they would be in full support of the redevelopment of the Manor and would be so pleased that donations have been made in their memory by family and friends to support this project.