Supporting the Maxville Manor to honour loved ones

PART 3 OF A 4-PART SERIES

The Maxville Manor and its community have been on a fundraising journey for the past two years, in efforts to gather $11 million towards the $68 million cost for the redevelopment of a new and improved long-term care home. Raising such significant funds for this project in rural Eastern Ontario could have proven to be a challenging task, but local families, residents and businesses have risen to help the fundraising cause and given it a huge boost.

A donation to support the Maxville Manor redevelopment, whatever the amount, is clearly one that comes from the hearts of those who choose to support the fundraising initiative. While the community has spearheaded several creative events to raise money and the Maxville Manor Foundation has promoted its TOGETHER initiative, some families have made their donation based upon the profound impact the Maxville Manor, and its wonderful staff, had upon their lives.

The Vallance Clan honours family commitment to the Manor

The Vallance Family has played an integral role in the development of the Maxville Manor since its inception. The family’s connection to the Manor began with their uncle, Allan C. Vallance. He served as Chair of the Steering Committee, a five-person group that initiated the concept of the Manor in Maxville early in 1967 and helped to build the community’s not-for-profit long-term care facility. Allan served as President of Board of Directors, then took on the role of Administrator from 1973 until 1977.

It only seemed suitable that Allan’s mother, in her 82nd year, moved into the newly built Maxville Manor. Grandma Jane (MacLean) Vallance left her Dominionville farmhouse, trading it for a private room that was modern, without stairs for Grandma Jane to climb and where she could have caring assistance. Since many local women worked at the Manor, Grandma Jane also enjoyed a greatly improved social life. Her son, Allan Vallance, checked on her almost daily while attending to his responsibilities for the Board of Directors. Before passing away in 1969, Grandma Jane Vallance remarked she was so well looked after she became lazy.

The Vallance family’s connection with the Manor continued when Wilfred & Donalda turned 80 and, after decades of hard work and dedication, decided it was time to retire from dairy farming and “move to town”. They chose to live at Glen Garden Village, the independent living apartments that are part of the Manor’s facility. It was the perfect spot — a peaceful, picturesque community, within their own community. Wilfred and Donalda enjoyed a close-knit group of friends, who shared a love for slow mornings, long walks, and evening chats over tea. It was clear to the Vallance Family that Glen Garden wasn’t just a place to live and thrive – it was home.

As they reached their mid-80s, Wilfred and Donalda needed more care and support, so they moved into the Maxville Manor. Wilfred and Donnie enjoyed the comfort of a large double room at the end of a quiet hall, where they spent their days reconnecting with old friends and forming new bonds with fellow residents and caregivers. Donnie volunteered at the Manor’s Tuck Shop and took art lessons, developing her painting skills. Wilfred attended coffee hour and roamed the streets of Maxville on his scooter. They both enjoyed taking part in Donald Sabourin’s small group, “Country Drives” in the Manor van, and when their mobility decreased, the Vallance Family brought in meals to the Activity Room so they could dine together.

Watching Wilfred and Donnie together in their final chapter, as they shared days holding hands & sharing smiles, just as they had for 65 loving years, is something the Vallance Family will always carry in their hearts. The exceptional staff attended to their parents with respect, unwavering kindness, and genuine compassion. The family had peace of mind, knowing they were always included in conversations and decisions surrounding Wilfred and Donnie’s health. The Vallance Family will be forever grateful to the remarkable staff at Maxville Manor. Their care allowed Wilfred and Donnie to live with love, dignity, grace and happiness.