Supporting the Maxville Manor to honour loved ones

PART 4 OF A 4-PART SERIES

The Maxville Manor and its community have been on a fundraising journey for the past two years, in efforts to gather $11 million towards the $68 million cost for the redevelopment of a new and improved long-term care home. Raising such significant funds for this project in rural Eastern Ontario could have proven to be a challenging task, but local families, residents and businesses have risen to help the fundraising cause and given it a huge boost.

A donation to support the Maxville Manor redevelopment, whatever the amount, is clearly one that comes from the hearts of those who choose to support the fundraising initiative. While the community has spearheaded several creative events to raise money and the Maxville Manor Foundation has promoted its TOGETHER initiative, some families have made their donation based upon the profound impact the Maxville Manor, and its wonderful staff, had upon their lives.

Care with never-ending smiles and compassion for Theresa Ryan

Gregory Ryan has been a familiar volunteer at the Maxville Manor for 22 years, delivering Meals on Wheels to local residents. Gregory enjoys the opportunity to help the Manor, visit with friends for a quick chat when he is on his deliveries and show his commitment to the community. His wife, Theresa, had been declining in health for eleven years, so they had made plans and put Theresa on the waiting list for the Manor. When Theresa’s health failed and she had to be admitted to the hospital for nine weeks of geriatric rehabilitation care, the Ryans submitted an urgent care application to the Manor and Theresa was accepted within 12 days.

For eight months, Theresa called the Manor home, participating in activities, receiving caring attention and dedicated time from the staff, while being able to visit with Gregory everyday. As time drew to the end, Gregory and his family were offered the choice for Theresa to move back into the hospital or remain at the Manor for hospice care. Choosing to remain was the best choice for the whole family. Gregory felt that the end-of-life care from staff at the Manor was phenomenal. Not only was Theresa’s attention excellent, but the Ryan family was also cared for at the same time. Despite the number of visits to Theresa resembling Grand Central Station, the family was greeted with warm smiles, offered nourishment and many cups of coffee. Gregory’s father had spent his last days at the Manor, and Gregory knew the special care that would be offered. He also knew that being able to remain in her own room, surrounded by familiar photos & personal belongings, was much closer to being at home for Theresa. It was quiet and very peaceful, and the staff provided great comfort to everyone.

Since 1967, the Maxville Manor has been an integral part of the community, providing a safe, caring, living environment for seniors. Just about everyone has a grandparent, parent or cherished friend who has depended on the Manor and its staff for living assistance. Maxville may only be a small rural village with approximately 800 residents, but the positive impact of its long-term care facility has been profound.

A donation to the fundraising project isn’t about the amount. While every dollar makes a difference towards the redevelopment, a donation is about honouring the memory of loved ones and extending the legacy of care that the Maxville Manor has provided for close to 60 years.