Supporting the Maxville Manor to honour loved ones

PART 1 OF A 4-PART SERIES

The Maxville Manor and its community have been on a fundraising journey for the past two years, in efforts to gather $11 million towards the $68 million cost for the redevelopment of a new and improved long-term care home. Raising such significant funds for this project in rural Eastern Ontario could have proven to be a challenging task, but local families, residents and businesses have risen to help the fundraising cause and given it a huge boost.

A donation to support the Maxville Manor redevelopment, whatever the amount, is clearly one that comes from the hearts of those who choose to support the fundraising initiative. While the community has spearheaded several creative events to raise money and the Maxville Manor Foundation has promoted its TOGETHER initiative, some families have made their donation based upon the profound impact the Maxville Manor, and its wonderful staff, had upon their lives.

In loving memory of Cynthia and Roger Jeaurond

Cynthia and Roger Jeurond were very dear friends of Carol and Kyle MacMillan, and their journey at Maxville Manor holds a special place in Carol and Kyle’s hearts. The financial gift given by the MacMillans is a tribute to the lives of Cynthia and Roger, and a way to honour the love and joy they brought to the world.

Cynthia’s time at the Manor was brief — just four months — but the care and compassion she received brought comfort to her and peace to those who loved her. For Roger, the Manor was his home for several years; a place where he was surrounded by kindness, respect and a community that truly cared.

For Carol and Kyle, they remember the dedication of the incredible staff at Maxville Manor who cared for Cynthia and Roger with such grace and compassion. They were not just caregivers; they were friends, confidants and extended family to the beloved friends of Carol and Kyle.

It is in their memory that Carol and Kyle MacMillan were proud to support the Maxville Manor Redevelopment Project. Their hope is the donation will help the Manor continue to grow and adapt to meet the needs of the community’s aging population, ensuring that others can experience the same outstanding care provided to Cynthia and Roger Jeaurond.