Talk Like a Pirate Day was created as a joke by two kids in the mid 90s who celebrated with their group of friends in Oregon for a few years. In 2002, they wrote to humor columnist Dave Barry asking him to be the spokesperson for National Talk Like a Pirate Day.

Since then, the faux holiday has sparked events and celebrations elsewhere with pirate fans. This is a great day for children and adults alike to let their imaginations run wild while they talk like pirates.