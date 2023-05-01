The Cline House Gallery Presents: Coming Together, Coming Apart: Images and Ideas

The Cline House Gallery is pleased to present “Coming Together, Coming Apart: Images and Ideas” an exhibition featuring the work of artist Sean George, whose photo-based installations explore the aesthetic, narrative, philosophical, and logical possibilities of a changing world.

The exhibition, which will run for May 18 to July 1, 2023, demonstrates the power of art to explore issues and ideas and to reflect on the subtle power shifts in society over time. It is an opportunity for visitors to engage with themes of feminism, gender roles, liberalism, and the blurring of boundaries in the new media age.

“In a world saturated with images, this exhibit explores how we make meaning from what we see,” says artist Sean George.

“Images have become a ubiquitous part of our daily lives,” said gallery coordinator Emily MacLeod. “Sean’s work asks us to consider how we can push beyond the surface level of these images to find deeper connections and truths. His work is visually intriguing and intellectually engaging and we’re excited to have visitors delve into the complex themes he is exploring.”

The exhibition will be on display at the Cline House Gallery, located at 204 Second St. E in Cornwall, ON. The gallery is open from 10am-4pm Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

An opening reception will be held on Thursday May 18th from 7pm-9pm where visitors can meet the artist. Admission is free.

For more information about “Coming Together, Coming Apart” or the Cline House Gallery, please contact Emily MacLeod at clinehouse@cornwall.ca or visit www.clinehousegallery.com