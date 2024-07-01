The top agricultural commodity trends of 2024

The agricultural landscape of 2024 is buzzing with exciting trends, reflecting evolving consumer preferences and environmental concerns. Here are the top commodity trends shaping the ag industry this year:

1. Plant-based meat alternatives. Veggie burgers, sausages and ground meat alternatives are no longer niche products but main­stream contenders vying for space in the kitchen. Consumers are drawn to the health benefits, environmental advantages and delicious flavours of these meatless marvels.

2. Nut butters. Nut butters spread their deliciousness far beyond the classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Almonds, cashews, macadamia nuts and even sunflower seeds are gracing grocery shelves, offering consumers a wider range of textures, flavours and nutritional profiles. These creamy spreads are finding their way into smoothies, dips, baking and sauces, making them a versatile pantry staple.

3. Sustainable packaging. Consumers are increasingly conscious of the environmental impact of their food choices, including packaging. Plastic wraps and non-biodegradable containers are giving way to sustainable alternatives like compostable films, plant-based packaging and reusable glass jars. This push for eco-friendly options extends beyond the grocery store, with restaurants and food processors exploring innovative ways to minimize packaging waste.

These trends reflect a shift towards health-conscious, planet-friendly choices. As consumers’ needs change, so must the agricultural sector to offer diverse, sustainable and delicious options for all.

