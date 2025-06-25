The Warm Weather is Here: Protect Yourself from Mosquito and Tick-Borne Diseases

EASTERN ONTARIO HEALTH UNIT

The warm weather is here, and so are mosquitoes and ticks. The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is therefore reminding residents to take measures to prevent mosquito and tick bites, along with the diseases the insects may be carrying.

Mosquitoes in the area are known to carry two diseases: West Nile virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE). Both diseases are spread to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito. For most people, the risk of illness from West Nile virus is low. However, it can cause serious illness in others. Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) is rare but can cause serious complications in humans as well.

Check out the Public Health Agency of Canada’s website for tips on how to reduce mosquitoes on your property and thus prevent bites and West Nile virus.

The EOHU region is a known risk area for blacklegged ticks, also known as deer ticks. In recent years, ticks in the area have tested positive for Lyme disease and Powassan virus. Blacklegged ticks elsewhere in Ontario have also been found to carry diseases like anaplasmosis and babesiosis. While these diseases are less common than Lyme disease, they also have the potential to cause serious illness. Most cases of Lyme disease, anaplasmosis and babesiosis can be treated successfully with medication, however there is currently no treatment for Powassan virus.

Residents should contact their healthcare provider or pharmacist if they find a tick that’s been attached to their skin for at least 24 hours, or if they develop flu-like symptoms or an unusual rash in the days or weeks following a tick bite.

“With Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases on the rise in Ontario, it’s very important to take precautions to prevent tick bites,” says Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health at the EOHU. “I encourage everyone to visit www.eohu.ca/ticks to learn how to protect yourself and those you care for. You can also visit www.eohu.ca/WNV for tips to prevent mosquito-borne diseases like West Nile virus.”

Tick removal cards available at all EOHU offices

The EOHU is distributing tick removal cards free of charge out of all its offices, while supplies last. Instructions on how to use the card are available on the How to remove a tick page at www.eohu.ca/ticks.

There are measures you can take to discourage the presence of ticks around your home and to keep ticks off you, your family and your pets. For more information on how to protect yourself and your loved ones from tick-borne diseases, as well as what to do if you’ve been bitten by a tick, visit www.eohu.ca/ticks. You can also visit www.eohu.ca/WNV for tips to prevent mosquitoes on your property.