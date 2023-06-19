There will be Pirates and Dinosaurs at the Library this summer!

June 19, 2023 — Changed at 13 h 06 min on June 16, 2023
Provided by the Cornwall Public Library
The Cornwall Public Library (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

Keep the kids busy and reading with the Cornwall Public Library’s 2023 Summer Reading Club! It all kicks off on July 3 when school is out, and summer reading is in. The Dinosaurs & Pirates in Space-themed program ends on August 25 with a big party and magic show at the Cornwall Civic Complex.

Registration has already begun.

Parents may register their children now. They must be 13 years of age or younger and have an active Cornwall Library card, free to all city residents. The Library encourages reading by providing prizes and special activities to keep kids and teens engaged and entertained during those long summer months away from school.

For every book a child reads, they earn a ballot towards our 3 grand prizes drawn at the end of the summer. They can also earn extra prizes and ballots throughout the summer at the many programs being offered.

Lots of Activities All Summer Long.

The seven-week program includes a Modern Pop Art workshop, Treasure Hunt Storytime, The Floor is Lava, Nerf Wars, Blanket Fort Storytime, Painting Hour, Sensory Playtime, and more. A special program for teens is making its first appearance, Bubble Tea for Teens for those 14 to 17 years of age.

Ride the City buses for FREE!

When a child is registered with the Library’s club, they get a special pass to ride the Cornwall Transit buses all summer along with a guardian. Kids over 10 can get on with a buddy. The Library thanks its partners, Cornwall Transit, the Civic Complex, and the Rotary Club of Cornwall who are central in making this program a success.

For more information, contact the Library at 613-932-4796, visit in person at 45 Second St East, or on our website at library.cornwall.on.ca

